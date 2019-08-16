Bubba is a sweet boy who loves people. He will sit on laps all day and ask for belly rubs. This handsome 2-year-old is neutered, fully tested, up to date on all of his vaccines and ready to find his forever home.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.