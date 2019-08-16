Three area community colleges have signed an agreement that offers their students a new pathway to a bachelor’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Under the new program, first-year students at Monroe, Finger Lakes or Genesee community colleges can enroll to complete a bachelor’s degree from RIT’s Saunders College of Business, College of Liberal Arts or School of Individualized Study. To qualify, students must take a required set of courses at the community college and maintain at least a 2.8 GPA.

The students would attend RIT for their second year, and after completing that year, they would receive their associate degree from their community college. They would then go on to finish their bachelor’s degree from RIT.

Contact Ellen Rosen at (585) 475-4950 or (585) 208-8291, Ellen.Rosen@rit.edu for more information.