Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 80° | Lo: 62°
Precipitation: 35% | Wind: SE at 6mph
Today: Morning sunshine then some increasing clouds with a shower or thunderstorm later in the day.
Tonight: A shower or thunderstorm is possible then mostly cloudy skies.
Showers and thunderstorms
Saturday
Hi: 85° | Lo: 64°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 8mph
Warmer and more humid with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Partly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 90° | Lo: 66°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 7mph
Hot and humid with the chance for some later day showers and thunderstorms.