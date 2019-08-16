Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 80° | Lo: 62°

Precipitation: 35% | Wind: SE at 6mph

Today: Morning sunshine then some increasing clouds with a shower or thunderstorm later in the day.

Tonight: A shower or thunderstorm is possible then mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and thunderstorms

Saturday

Hi: 85° | Lo: 64°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 8mph

Warmer and more humid with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 90° | Lo: 66°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 7mph

Hot and humid with the chance for some later day showers and thunderstorms.