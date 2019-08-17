Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is seeking the public help in locating the vehicle, which was owned by a Cleveland man found dead Aug. 13 in Phelps

PHELPS — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has released more details related to the discovery of a man found dead along Route 96 in Phelps last Tuesday night.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is requesting assistance in locating a vehicle, which he said Saturday was owned by the homicide victim.

The man was identified Thursday as Jean Carlos-Rentas, 28, of Cleveland, Ohio, and investigators believe he was shot at or near where he was found. Investigators have yet to say why he was in the area.

His vehicle is described as a gray, four-door 2007 Acura TSX. The license plate number is JGF4990. The plate is gold and blue.

The vehicle identification number is JH4CL96937C006008.

A motorist discovered the body on the shoulder of Route 96, near Hayes Road in the town, around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Deputies responded within minutes after the motorist called 911, Henderson said.

After investigation, deputies were able to determine the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Henderson has said that based on the evidence discovered by investigators, the public and any residents living near the homicide scene are not in jeopardy.

If anyone knows the location of the victim’s vehicle, was in the area of the homicide between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday or has other information, call the direct tip hotline at 585-296-4152 or visit www.ontariosheriff.org.