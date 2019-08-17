A roundup of information from throughout the region

PHELPS — Two people who suffered serious injuries Thursday after a one-vehicle crash on the Thruway were still in the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Rear passengers Anibal Deleon, 49, and Jubelina Mutal, 48, both of Lynn, Massachusetts, were ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over several times, state troopers said.

Deleon had serious injuries and was listed in guarded condition Saturday. Mutal received life-threatening injuries and was listed in satisfactory condition. Both were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Neither of the passengers was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Marilyn F. Deleon-Mutal, 19, also of Lynn, Massachusetts, was operating a 2015 GMC Yukon while attempting to overtake a tractor trailer when she made an abrupt over correction and veered onto the median, state troopers said.

The vehicle then re-entered the westbound lanes and rolled multiple times, troopers said. Deleon-Mutal received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Geneva General Hospital.

Three other passengers received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and Geneva General Hospital. A 1-year-old in the vehicle was uninjured, troopers sid..

VICTOR

Company gets $23M contract for Veterans Cemetery work

Victor-based Global Urban Enterprise was awarded a $23 million contract for the first phase of construction on the Western New York Veterans Cemetery, according to an announcment Saturday by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York.

Global Urban Enterprise will be partnering with Syracuse-based Hueber-Breuer Construction, along with other subcontractors, to complete construction on the long-sought cemetery in Pembroke, Genesee County.

“Making this cemetery come to reality has been and remains one of my top priorities, and I won’t stop fighting until it comes to fruition,” Schumer said in a prepared statement.

According to the VA, the first burials are expected to occur at the cemetery by next November and December. In total, this first $23 million phase of construction will create 4,000 gravesites, including roughly 2,500 gravesites for casket interments and 1,500 in-ground sites for cremated remains.

CANANDAIGUA

Driver faces felony charges after crash

A Canandaigua man is facing several charges related to what police said was a “serious” crash on North Bloomfield Road a month ago.

David Flansburg was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, circumventing an interlock device and numerous other vehicle and traffic violations, Canandaigua police said.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into a one-car crash at about 1:05 a.m. July 11. Flansburg was intoxicated when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go airborne and land on its roof, police said.

Flansburg is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.