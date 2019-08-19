Wayne County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old James Barton of Williamson and 26-year-old Edward Hoisington of Auburn are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Two people have been charged after an investigation in the Village of Sodus Sunday night.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old James Barton of Williamson and 26-year-old Edward Hoisington of Auburn are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies say the pair were arrested after an investigation into reports of masked men with a gun.

Barton and Hoisington were taken to Wayne County Jail. They are set to be arraigned Monday morning.