The 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opens on Sept. 10 and runs for 12 days through Sept. 21. During that time, more than 575 performances and events will take place in over 25 downtown venues.

Katherine Marino will return with her one-woman show, “Muffin Theatre Presents: A Show with Cookies,” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, and 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 20 at the Avyarium, 274 N. Goodman St. Tickets cost $12.

“Black Matter” will perform on Sept. 11-12 at Nox Cocktail Lounge, 302 N. Goodman St. This production, directed by Aubrey Williams, combines West African dance, call and response, and traditional African drumming to create an intimate and thought-provoking atmosphere.

Other shows at Nox include “Siena Facciolo,” “You Are (Still) No Match for Me,” “You Know the Old Saying,” “Circus of Dreams,” “Cocktails & Comedy” and “Charlie Landsman: Stand Up & Get Down.” The venue is among seven at Fringe participating in “Wanted: Who Killed William Lyman,” focused on the first murder in Rochester history, on Sept. 20-21.

In “Diggety Bop,” Cheryl Johnson will use tap dance as a play on words and make historic references to American culture at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 18 at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave. Tickets cost $5.

“Merged” will return to Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., after six years of performances at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 17, 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, and 5 p.m. on Sept. 21. “Merged VII” will incorporate video with live dance and the premiere of a short dance film.

Out of Pocket Inc. will showcase Don Nigro’s “Charlie and the Siberian Monkey Goddess” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 20 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave. This play becomes a struggle over the nature of identity that neither a psychiatrist nor her patient can afford to lose. Tickets cost $10.

Aspie Works will take part in the festival with two productions: “Monster in a Box” at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the MuCCC, and “The Writer’s Fairytale (by Kindred Soles)” at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Avyarium. Tickets cost $10 for each show.

Grey Noise Theatre Co. will perform its scene cycle “Homo Familiarus” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 16 at the MuCCC. Through text- and movement-based short pieces, actors will examine what it looks like when human beings get close. Tickets cost $10.

John Davies’ “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Lyric. This spin on the childhood classic features music by Offenbach and Rossini. Tickets cost $10, or free for ages 12 and younger.

Local actresses and educators Suzanne Bell, Laura Thomas and Shawnda Urie will perform in “The Fighting Girl’s Guide to Politics,” a comedy by local playwright Brad Craddock, at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14-15, 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the School of the Arts, 45 Prince St. Tickets cost $12.

Penfield native Peter Bisuito will present his one-man show, “My Big Funny Peter: I Love Fringe,” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Lyric. The show incorporates video presentations, musical numbers and female impersonations. Bisuito performs comedy concerts for cancer research, HIV/AIDS, homelessness and animal shelters.

“Jabber!: Monsters, Mimsy and Movement” will delve into the writings of Lewis Carroll with Jonathan Lowery at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Avyarium. This quest for identity draws material from “Jabberwocky,” “The Hunting of the Snark” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

ROC City Singers will celebrate its eighth Fringe appearance at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 at SOTA. This group of high school singers and dancers will perform music from “Hadestown,” “Once,” “The Lion King,” “Dreamgirls,” “Hamilton,” “Jersey Boys,” “Songs for a New World” and “The Greatest Showman.” Tickets cost $10.

Tom Montagliano will present his multimedia project “Ripple” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18-21 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 21 at Rochester Dance Theatre, 250 Cumberland St. This experience explores the relationship of sound, light and movement. Eight speakers will be positioned in a circle, producing a 3D soundscape.

Rochester comedians will perform “Let the Chips Fall,” an improvised stand-up show where audience members text their topics to the performers, at 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St. Tickets cost $12.

Catalyst DanceWorks will perform “I Knew a Woman …” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Geva. This show explores female archetypes in relation to Theodore Rotheke’s poem of the same name. Tickets costs $15.

For tickets, call (585) 957-9837, visit rochesterfringe.com or stop by the Fringe Box Office at the corner of Main and Gibbs streets starting Sept. 8. Remaining tickets will be sold at the venue one hour before the show.