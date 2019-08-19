The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce selected young leaders from 23 organizations to participate in its 2019-20 Chamber Leadership Initiative: Mentoring for Business.

This third cohort represents a wide variety of roles and industries in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.

CLIMB, an experiential leadership development program, provides young professionals with education, peer connections and resources to help them ascend to new heights of leadership and success within their organizations and community.

Throughout the yearlong experience, participants explore the regional economy, receive personalized development training and are matched with an executive from the business community for a one-to-one mentoring relationship.

CLIMB graduates are asked to join the Future Leaders Advisory Council to provide insight and engagement with Rochester Chamber leadership.

Members of the Rochester Chamber CLIMB Class of 2019-20 are Patrick Aldrich (ECC Technologies), Josh Bosy and Eric Eason (Paychex), Katie Claire (FinFit at Paychex), Richard Comstock (The Perfect Granola), Veronica Dasher (RG&E) Dawn Davison (Rochester Regional Health), Calvin Eaton (540WMain), Chelsea Engel (L3Harris), Nick Greiner (Pennant Ingredients), Janelle Harris (Rochester Chamber), Emily Hessney Lynch (Serve Me the Sky Digital), John Hill (Innovative), Jazzmyn Ivery-Robinson (Nazareth College), Josh Jacobs (Simon Business School), Andrew Knoblauch (Dixon Schwabl), Danny Lang (Constellation Brands), Ryan Nugent (Once Again Nut Butter), Meghan Oosterling and Jessica Wright (Reliant Community Credit Union), Jen Pierson (Greater Rochester Association of Realtors), Joshua Stampfler (Stamp Paints), Courtney Stiles (REDCOM Laboratories), and Ryan Trevas (state Department of Labor).

This year’s mentors are Dave Beinetti (SWBR), Steve Blowers (Once Again Nut Butter), Christine Cantie (The Gleason Works), Carin Cole (Simon Business School), Chelsea Conway (Beam Mack Sales & Service), Courtney Cotrupe (Partners + Napier), Lauren Dixon (Dixon Schwabl), Ray Isaac (Isaac Heating & Air), Carrie LaDue (Carrie LaDue Coaching & Consulting), John Loury and Eloy Meira (Cause + Effect Strategy and Marketing), Faheem Masood (ESL Federal Credit Union), Marc Natale (American Heart Association), Suzanne Piotrowski (Badfish Consulting), Tyrone Reaves (TruForm Manufacturing), Justin Roj (city of Rochester), Jaime Saunders (United Way of Greater Rochester), Donna Shultz (Mirror Show Management), Joe Stefko (ROC 2025), Matt Tipple (JPMorgan Chase), Will Wallace (Braveheart Consultants), and Tim White (KPMG).