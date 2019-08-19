The arrests happened at street parties following the festival. Hundreds of people packed the streets in the northeast part of the city.

Twenty-five people are facing charges after the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday night, according to Rochester police.

The arrests happened at street parties following the festival. Hundreds of people packed the streets in the northeast part of the city.

Police say some people started throwing bottles at officers. They used pepper balls disperse the crowd and get people off the streets.

Officers stress that there were no issues during the actual festival.

Most of the charges are traffic related. Others are accused of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstruction.

All arrested are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.

No one was hurt.

Last year, police made 20 arrests in the same area after the festival.