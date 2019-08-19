Women’s rights author Sally Roesch Wagner will speak at Seneca Heritage Day, hosted by the Middlesex Heritage Group from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Overackers Corners Schoolhouse at state Route 364 and North Vine Valley Road.

This year’s theme is “Sisters in Spirit,” focusing on the influence of Haudenosaunee women on the women’s suffrage movement.

Wagner taught women’s studies courses for 50 years. Her book "Sisters in Spirit" inspired a section of Ganondagan’s exhibit “Hodinohso:ni’ Women: From the Time of Creation,” on view at the Seneca Art & Culture Center in Victor.

Bill Crouse will lead the Allegany River Dancers in traditional Iroquois social dancing. The free event includes ice cream and water, as well as pie slices for purchase.