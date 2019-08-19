Southwest Airlines is offering nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on select Saturdays for January and February from the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Southwest also expanded its seasonal nonstop service to Fort Myers, Florida, to eight Saturdays in January and February.

The Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers nonstops are in addition to daily nonstop service to Orlando, Florida, and weekend nonstops to Tampa, Florida.

