The Bear Power Supplies division of Z-Axis Inc. in Phelps recently won a contract to develop a 500-watt custom medical power supply for a Fortune 500 medical equipment manufacturer.

The power supply will be integrated into a medical system used in hospitals around the world.

The electronic design services team will do the circuit design and PCB layout for the open-frame custom medical power supply. The company expects to complete the power supply design and start production at its Ontario County electronics manufacturing facility by the end of the year.