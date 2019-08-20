Each year, hundreds of thousands of people from around New York and beyond come to visit the Great New York State Fair, a summer staple and a true representation of all we have to offer in our beautiful state. The 174th Great New York State Fair opens August 21 and runs through Sept. 2, and features everything from blockbuster entertainment to competitions, rides, educational exhibits and many fine New York goods and products.

Established in 1841, the New York State Fair is the oldest in the nation. What once was a crowd of less than 15,000 has turned into more than a million in recent years. In fact, last year the fair had numerous days with record attendance, including the all-time, one-day record of 134,115 attendees. There truly is something for everyone, and I hope each of you have a chance to experience some of the festivities.

TASTE NY COMPETITION IS BACK, NEW MOVIE NIGHTS ADDED

Taste NY has been promoting New York-grown products since 2013. As such, many fairgoers have come to enjoy the delicious produce and spirits made right in their backyards, and this year the fair will, again, feature a two-day food truck competition highlighting those very products. On Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, the competition will showcase beer and wine and other delicious foods from 40 different vendors.

Additionally, new this year will be free Family Movie Nights, featuring kid-friendly films projected onto a massive 55-foot inflatable screen. Family Movie Nights begin Saturday, August 24 and go through Friday, August 30. "The Incredibles 2," "Elf," "Detective Pikachu" and "Avengers: Endgame" are among some of the films to be shown during the week-long event. Also new this year, there will be Broadway Bubble Express trackless trains helping move visitors around. They will allow attendees to travel the length of the fair and provide a low-cost way to relax and see all it has to offer. The trains will run until 8 p.m. each day.

And, of course, for those fairgoers who love live music, there will be a wide array of performers hitting the stage including superstars like Gavin DeGraw, the Dropkick Murphys and Ice Cube.

The Great New York State Fair has something for the whole family. Its rich tradition, emphasis on the rural roots of upstate New York and top-flight entertainment make it one of the great events taking place in New York each year. Let’s make this one another record-setting year and continue to grow the best fair in the country.

What do you think? I want to hear from you. Send me your feedback, suggestions and ideas regarding this or any other issue facing New York State. You can always contact my district office at 315-781-2030, email me at kolbb@nyassembly.gov, find me by searching for Assemblyman Brian Kolb on Facebook, and follow me on Twitter.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, represents the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County.