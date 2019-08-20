Michael Lasser will speak about his recently published third book, “City Songs and American Life: 1900-1950,” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester.

“City Songs” chronicles popular music that America heard, sang and danced to during the first half of the 20th century. Many songs portrayed the glamor of Broadway, or the energy and Jazz Age culture of Harlem. A city-bred spirit, however, infused other songs stretching from the early decades of the century to the ‘20s, Great Depression and World War II.

Lasser’s book demonstrates how the soul of city life — as echoed in the nation’s songs — developed and changed with economic, social and political currents in America.

A book-signing will follow the free program. Reservations are required. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.