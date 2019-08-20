Girl Scouts of Western New York recently released over 200 programs for girls in grades K-12, including 42 new badges.

Girl Scouts team up to choose hands-on activities that interest them, such as STEM, outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship.

The new programs enhance the organization’s existing girl-led programming that promotes independent decision-making to help girls develop agency, challenge themselves to move beyond their comfort zones and build confidence in their leadership abilities.

Among the new programs are Outdoor High Adventure badges that feature two activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge.

Through the Sage Tuition Rewards program, Girl Scouts can earn 2,500 points each year when they renew their membership during the spring renewal campaign. Co-Troop leaders and service unit managers can earn 3,500 points. Each point is equivalent to $1 in guaranteed tuition/scholarship at 400 participating colleges and universities.

Call (888) 837-6410 or visit gswny.org for information.