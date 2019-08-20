A Moving Experience is a modern dance troupe comprised of adults supported by the Arc of Monroe and currently attending the Arc’s arts focused day habilitation program, Community Arts Connection.

The dance troupe seeks to spread a message of peace, love and inclusion to the Rochester community and beyond. The troupe is led by Emily Brown, creative arts coordinator at Community Arts Connection.

The diverse group performs for various audiences around western New York such as schools, community centers, nursing facilities and religious organizations. The group also gives workshops in creative movement and choreography for groups looking to move and learn in an inclusive environment.

The dance troupe announced their involvement in the 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival for which they will be performing at Geva Theatre on Sept. 15. Performances will also be held at the Strong National Museum of Play on Aug. 22 and Oct. 21.

Two of its original members, Jennifer and Ron, continue to participate alongside 8-10 others. The group dances in various styles, many of which were choreographed by the dancers themselves.