The Finger Lakes Museum, 3369 Guyanoga Road, Branchport, is using its Trees for Tribs grant to plant over 3,000 native trees and shrubs, improving wildlife habitat, water quality and climate resiliency along Sugar Creek.

To continue the conservation efforts, FLM is offering free trees and shrubs to Keuka Lake watershed residents. Varieties include winged sumac, red osier dogwood and silky dogwood trees.

Residents can pick up two trees or shrubs, tubes, and stakes from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through Sept. 20. Planting and care instructions are available. All materials are free.

Call 315-595-2200 or visit fingerlakesmuseum.org/trees-for-tribs for information.