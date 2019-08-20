The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District announced its free and reduced price meal policy for the 2019-20 school year. Eligibility is based on household size and income.

Households that include children who receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but are not found during the Direct Certification Matching Process, and households that receive Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations must complete an application listing the child’s name; a valid SNAP, TANF or FDPIR case number; and the signature of an adult household member.

Eligibility for free meal benefits based on participation in SNAP, TANF or FDPIR is extended to all children in the household. When known to the School Food Authority, households will be notified of their children’s eligibility for free meals based on their participation in these programs.

When known to SFA, households will be notified of any child’s eligibility for free meals based on their designation as other source categorically eligible, as defined by law. Children are determined other source categorically eligible if they are homeless, migrant, runaway, a foster child, or enrolled in Head Start or an eligible prekindergarten program.

If children or households receive benefits under assistance programs or other source categorically eligible programs, and are not listed on the notice of eligibility and not notified by SFA of their free meal benefits, parents and guardians should contact the school or submit an income application.

Households with an income the same or below the criteria for family size can apply for free and/or reduced price meals, or free milk, through the application sent home with letters to parents. Submit one application for all children in the household. Copies are available at principals’ offices in each school. Applications can be submitted any time during the school year to Claudia McLaughlin. Call (315) 597-3400, ext. 7 for information.

Households notified of their children’s eligibility must contact SFA if they choose to decline the free meal benefits. Households may apply for benefits at any time throughout the school year. Children of parents and guardians who become unemployed or experience a financial hardship mid-year may become eligible for free and reduced price meals, or free milk, at any point during the school year.

For up to 30 operating days into the new school year — or until a new eligibility determination is made, whichever comes first — an individual child’s free or reduced price eligibility status from the previous year will continue within the same SFA. When the carryover period ends, unless the household is notified that their children are directly certified or the household submits an application that is approved, the children’s meals must be claimed at the paid rate. The SFA is not required to send a reminder or a notice of expired eligibility.

The information provided on the application will be confidential and used for determining eligibility. The names and eligibility status of participants may be used for the allocation of funds to federal education fund programs. Eligibility information may also be released to programs authorized by the National School Lunch Act or the Child Nutrition Act. The release of any information to any program or entity not specifically authorized by the NSLA will require a written consent statement from the parent or guardian.

SFA has the right to verify at any time during the school year the information on the application. If a parent does not give the school this information, the applicants can no longer receive free or reduced meals.

Foster children are eligible for these benefits and can be listed on the application as a member of the family where they reside. Applications must include the foster child’s name and personal use income.

The designated official will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent is dissatisfied with the ruling of the designated official, they may make a request either orally or in writing for a hearing to appeal the decision with Ken Azzarello, director of instructional support services, at 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra, New York, 14522.

Hearing procedures are outlined in the policy; however, the parent or SFA may request a conference to provide an opportunity for the parent and official to discuss the situation, present information, and obtain an explanation of the data submitted in the application or the decisions rendered. The request for a conference does not prejudice or diminish the right to a fair hearing.

Only complete applications can be approved. Parents and guardians must sign the application form, certifying the information is true and correct.

New this year, children approved eligible for reduced price meals will receive complete reimbursable breakfast and lunch meals at no charge.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, send complaint forms to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C., 20250; email program.intake@usda.gov; or fax (202) 690-7442. Call (866) 632-9992 or visit bit.ly/30qFcWE for a complaint form.