The summer weather brings excitement and a desire for spending time outdoors. For senior loved ones, it might be too hot on some days to take them outside. Use these creative ways to bring the outdoors inside for everyone to enjoy.

Plants/flowers — Planting, pruning or repotting plants and flowers inside is an option for gardeners. This can allow seniors an opportunity to work with their hands without having to worry about the strain of bending down or shoveling soil. Potted plants can be brought in for daily maintenance from the outside for watering, weeding and pruning.

Wildlife — Another activity that can be enjoyed is creating an outdoor area near windows that attracts birds, animals and insects. Homemade bird and animal feeders can be made. One project involves rolling pine cones in peanut butter, then seeds. In addition, adding butterfly bushes and other nectar/caterpillar plants that will attract an entire life cycle of butterflies should be considered.

Sunlight and airflow — If it is still too warm to take senior loved ones outside, curtains, windows and doors for a light breeze and absorption of sun rays can be opened. Sunlight helps with vitamin D intake and serotonin levels. Low serotonin is linked to depression and helps regulate mood and social behavior. Sunlight is a natural antidepressant for the health of the brain, which is beneficial after dealing with shorter periods of daylight and colder weather during the winter.

Bright colors used for decorating — Color can alter moods. Many studies have found that different colors can trigger memories, feelings and senses, all affecting the brain. The left side of the brain is tied to logic and language, while the right side controls imagination and creativeness. Loved ones can take and hang up outdoor photography, paint pictures and fill rooms with color alongside their senior loved ones, to invoke the season.

