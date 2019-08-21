Atria Greece welcomed its newest resident as part of Pet Power month, celebrated in August.

Ollie, a 3-month-old boxer and pet of executive director Elizabeth Richardson, is a frequent visitor to the community.

“There are so many benefits to having a pet,” Richardson said. “We’ve seen some great examples of scheduled programs showing the healing, depression-decreasing and oxytocin-boosting benefits of animals.”

In addition to Ollie, some residents have cats and the community boasts two parakeets as permanent residents.

“Who doesn’t love a puppy?” Richardson said. “Ollie had brought so many smiles from visitors and residents alike.”

According to Richardson, programs such as pet therapy partnerships, animal shelter support and even unusual pet interactions like the Zoo Mobile are features of the month’s programs at the community.