Gates

Brandon McDonald, of Gates, recently graduated from the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in New York City. He will start a two-year residency in pediatric dentistry at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

Rochester

Alyssa Brault and Molly Burke, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in mass communications and biology, respectively, from SUNY Oneonta.