Here it is August and summer has flown by. It’s hard to believe it is time for the Wayne County Fair. It is great to have our board of supervisors meeting just before opening ceremonies, under the big tent. I was there most of the week and joined in on the fun of milking a goat.

My wife and I have friends, Shanna and Chris, that travel all the way from Connecticut because they love to join us at the Wayne County Fair. The fair and the grand parade made for a great week.

I was invited to participate in a calibration at the Palmyra James R. Hickey Legion Post 120. On the weekend of Aug. 24, it celebrated its 100-year anniversary of service to Palmyra and Wayne County. I have been involved in several of the Legion’s events over the years, and it is always a pleasure to be invited and participate.

Now, to keep everyone updated on our current town business, we received an approved consent order back from the state Department of Conservation for the site characterization for the old landfill located on Garnsey Road. The findings of this evaluation will give our consultant the parameters to work within to submit a work plan to the DEC to have permanent closure to the old landfill.

This has been a long process, but by continuing to stay in full compliance with the DEC’s recommendations and oversight we will soon see a light at the end of the tunnel. The DEC has established two information depositories for its fact sheets. Anyone can access information at the Palmyra Town Clerk’s Office or the Palmyra Community Library. Both are updated by the DEC as new information is made public.

This section of landfill was purchased from the village of Palmyra in the mid 1970s. Shortly after, we ceased its operation. This was done in compliance with the standards from that time. The town is working with the DEC to ensure that in its current condition, or with possible modifications, it will continue to not post any safety or health concerns to the public.

The town also completed the acquisition of the 3-plus acres of property behind Town Hall and we are considering beneficial uses for this property, for the community. We have no active plans in the works, but are always open to suggestions.

The town continues to work with our CEO and several attorneys to update our property maintenance laws and regulations. This will allow us to be able to bring several properties in the town back into compliance. The board receives complaints about properties and neighbors that are in need of cleanup, and we are working on the proper legalities to make local laws and regulations enforceable.

In closing, we are drawing closer to November and election time. I often hear people say, “I don’t vote, because it doesn’t matter anyway.” There is nothing more false and I always encourage people to execute their right to vote in every election. There is no such thing as an unimportant election. If nothing else, it shows your elected officials that you back them and you are pleased you voted them in to represent you at all levels of government.

Please have a great remainder of our summer and I hope you all look forward to a grand 2019 fall.