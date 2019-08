National Guard promotes Rochester soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Gabrielle Cartagenaruiz and Ronald Thomas, of Rochester, to the ranks of staff sergeant and sergeant 1st class, respectively.

Cartagenaruiz is assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company. Thomas serves with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.