East Rochester

Megan Joseph, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood/childhood education (B-6) from SUNY Oneonta.

Fairport

Kelly Fichtner, Daniel Smith and Rachel White, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA.

Jordyn Ollino, of Fairport, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) from SUNY Oneonta.

Honeoye Falls

Brandon Shafer, of Honeoye Falls, was named to second honors on the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clark University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Jamie Amoroso, Erin Feigel, Caitlin Fitzsimmons and Dean Marcello, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA.

Rochester

Alyssa Arcarisi, Gabrielle Gruttadaro, Jane Hanrahan and Elizabeth Kapp, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 from SUNY Oneonta.