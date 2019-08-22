A woman in our locality recently shared with me an email she sent to her homeowner’s association board of directors regarding the application of toxic herbicides on the land she and other members jointly own. On their behalf, she wrote, “We ask that you as board members make changes in your decision-making regarding a very serious and important issue that has the potential of negatively impacting the health of us who live here as well as our jointly owned environment, property, visitors, grandchildren and Canandaigua Lake — we want lawns that are not only pretty, but healthy for people, animals, butterflies and bees, for important reasons, such as protection of pollinators, upon which we all depend for most of the food we eat … Unfortunately, it seems you hold your consideration of the fast yet toxic elimination of a problem above the more important consideration of our health, the health of our visitors and the wildlife that live and roam here.”

To their credit, the board members agreed to stop toxic pesticide use on trails and turf jointly owned by all the homeowners — although those homeowners who wish to do so can continue to use lawn chemicals on individually owned property.

But here in Canandaigua, most apartment, townhouse and condominium complexes continue to saturate their lawns with hazardous chemicals. Renters have no say about these practices, even when the chemicals are sprayed in their yards right next to their homes.

I have asked local homeowners who use lawn chemicals if they realize these chemicals cause cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and respiratory and reproductive illnesses for humans, poison wildlife and companion animals, and threaten the quality of the water we drink and the air we breathe. A typical reply: “Yeah, I know that, but my lawn looks nicer when I use this stuff.”

A majority of Canandaigua City Council members voted not to prohibit the use of toxic chemicals on city-owned but privately maintained right-of-way areas, even though the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council acknowledges lawn chemicals applied to these areas “have the greatest likelihood of getting into Canandaigua Lake.”

As for the timid “educate, don’t legislate” approach offered by City Council, the Watershed Council and the Watershed Association, this approach has produced no significant results. When officials at FLCC and Thompson Health were approached, they declined to commit to only nontoxic approaches to lawn care. (In past years, those institutions didn’t use lawn chemicals but, in recent years, this has changed). Consequently, the “educate, don’t legislate” approach is emphasizing reduction rather than elimination of lawn chemical use. All a property owner has to do to obtain a free “We Practice Lake Friendly Lawn Care” sign is to agree to avoid “excessive use” of pesticides. It is left to the property owner to determine what “excessive” means.

When pesticides are used on a property, their hazards are not confined to that property. Champion ice skater Christina Locek was sunning herself in her own yard when a lawn care company sprayed insecticides onto a neighbor’s yard. The spray drifted into Locek’s yard. Her cat and dog were killed by the spray. Locek was permanently blinded.

Navy Lt. George Prior, shortly after playing golf, developed a headache, rash, vomiting and high fever. His skin blistered and peeled away, his organs failed and he died of toxic epidermal necrolysis, a skin reaction caused by exposure to a fungicide that had been applied to the golf course.

Several years ago, downtown business owners complained to Canandaigua City Council about teenagers skateboarding on downtown sidewalks. Council quickly enacted an ordinance prohibiting skateboarding on Canandaigua business district sidewalks. This certainly was the right thing to do.

But considering the fact that widespread lawn chemical use in Canandaigua poses a far greater threat to all of us than that posed by skateboarders, why are Council and lake protection organizations so reluctant to protect our community from lawn chemical hazards? It is much easier to stand up to young skateboarders than to stand up to powerful people, supermarkets and other businesses, health and educational institutions that are polluting the grounds we walk on, the air we breathe and the water we drink.

Notwithstanding a state law that may limit the ability of a locality to regulate lawn chemical use on private property, Canandaigua City Council should not only prohibit toxic chemical use on all city-owned property, including privately maintained right-of-way areas, but should also follow the example set by several Canadian provinces that have banned all toxic lawn chemical usage, including such use on private properties.

While I commend Council for enacting a five-year moratorium on herbicide use in city parks and playgrounds, this ban should become permanent.

And if anyone takes Canandaigua officials to court to contest pesticide regulations on private property — state law doesn’t restrict regulation on city-owned property — I believe there are environmental organizations that would provide free legal services to our city, and that courts are amenable to protecting the obligation of localities to protect the health and safety of their inhabitants.

These are causes worth fighting for. The pesticides-restriction policies I recommend would benefit all of us, including those who may vigorously oppose such policies.

Lawn care people would have to switch to safe, organic lawn care practices. People who are now earning a livelihood by doing toxic lawn care applications are the people most likely to suffer the tragic consequences of exposure to these chemicals.

Let’s not forget that throughout most of Canandaigua’s history, toxic pesticide usage was not part of it. And lo and behold, Canandaigua survived very well when everyone had natural, healthy lawns with grass that is slower-growing, stronger and more drought-resistant than lawns treated with herbicides.

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.