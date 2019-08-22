Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The Nighthawks, with Gabe Stillman Trio, 8 p.m.; Friday — The DeLorean Sisters, 9 p.m.; Sunday — Giuseppe Scungili and the Screamin' Seagull Revue, 5 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, with Bedouin Soundclash and On the Cinder, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Little Mermen, 6:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — The Living Room Session, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Fairport Music Fest featuring Jumbo Jam, 11:30 a.m., Marty Roberts & Ryan Hurley, 1 p.m., Head to the Roots, 2:30 p.m., Katy Wright, 4 p.m.

Bill Gray's Tap Room, 4870 Culver Road, Irondequoit (Sea Breeze): Saturday — Pearlz Band, 8-11 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Franklin Mint Band, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — All Strung Out, 1-4 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic hosted by Shari, George & Josh, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Bobby Henrie Reboppers, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — Frankie & The Witch Fingers, The Low Spirits, Debris Field, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Floated Issue 8 Release Show featuring OHS, Dead Shakers, The Stedwells and Saint Free, 7 p.m.

CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell: Thursday — The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — C&L Railroad, 8-10 p.m.; Saturday — Moon Hollow and OWW, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Dansville ArtWorks, 153 Main St., Dansville: Friday — David Michael Nixon, followed by open mic, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Begging Angels Trio, 6 p.m., Franklin Mint Band, 9 p.m.; Friday — Chris Beard, 10 p.m.; Saturday — What's the Rush, 10 p.m.

Eastside Grill & Pub, 4520 Route 364, Gorham: Saturday — Red Means Go 6-9 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Burnouts, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Insoluble, 9:30 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Dinner and a Movie (Phish tribute), 9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Madison Road, 7-9 p.m.

Heron Hill Tasting Room, 5323 Seneca Point Road, Canandaigua: Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 4:30-8 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Kaia Kater, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Heatwave Bluegrass, 4 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Red Hot and Blues Band, 8 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Tickle Your Incus, 4-7 p.m., Roll the Dice, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Seein' Double, 4-7 p.m., Loose Change, 8 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Meyer & McGuire, 4-7 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Naples: Thursday — Worthy Duncan, 6:30 p.m.; Friday — Taran, with The Infrared Radiation Orchestra, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday — Deep Lakes, with The Groove Kings, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday — Travis Wicks, 2 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Benny Bleu, 7 p.m.; Friday — Maria Gillard Trio, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Crossmolina, 8 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Mike Edwards, 8-11 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Elephino (CD release), with Tyler Westcott, Moon Hollow and The Dawn Timbers, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — Deucez, 8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — B42K, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Murphy's Law, 759 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Brian Ayers, time TBA.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Brian Ayers Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dean Channing, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Aaron Lipp, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Collin Jones, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Banned from the Tavern, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Kate Cufari, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Ann Mitchell Jazz Trio, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Hanna PK, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Hanna PK, 6:30 p.m.

Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Friday — Charley Ellis, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Walt Atkinson, Al Ketz and Charlie Curran, 6 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Saturday — Nick LeDuc, 5-7:30 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Coupe De Villes, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Mitty & The Followers, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Second Set, 7-10 p.m.

Starry Nites, 696 University Ave., Rochester: Friday _ Allison Eberhardt, 8 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Saturday — Anytime Groove Band, 8:45 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Band on the Moon (Cardigans tribute), with Skeleton Keys, 8 p.m.; Friday — Hypnotic Clambake, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Our Own Worst Enemy, 8 p.m.

Tiki Bar at Stivers Marina, 402 Boodys Hill Drive, Geneva: Thursday — The Mixx, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Lakeside Sound, 7-10 p.m.; Sunday — Shelly Major and Brad Beardsley, 5-8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Brian Ayers, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Shari Ratka, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Casey Bloom, 6-9 p.m.

Vineyard Community Space, 836 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Old Mesa, Soft Pockets, Kind of Kind, Stupid November, 7-10 p.m.; Satuday — Kara & Parker, Ross Chua, Cottage Street, 7 p.m.