Blake is a very sweet and loving purr machine with medium-length black hair and a white pendant. He loves to give kisses on hands, faces and toes. Blake does good with other cats and might be OK with dogs and kids, but he hasn’t been around them.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.