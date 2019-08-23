If results from the second round of testing come back clean, the advisory could be lifted by noon Friday.

People in Victor may soon be able to use tap water again without boiling it.

E. coli was found in the water supply on Aug. 15. A boil water advisory for the Village of Victor and parts of the Town of Victor was issued five days later.

The first test results of the drinking water came back clean on Tuesday.

If results from the second round of testing come back clean, the advisory could be lifted by noon Friday.

When E. coli is found in the water, it means the supply may be contaminated with human or animal waste. This could lead to many different symptoms, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches.

The most at-risk are infants, the elderly, and others with compromised immune systems.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is urged to see a doctor.