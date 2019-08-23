Liberalism’s political philosophy exists today in a gathering cloud of ambiguity. Normally virtuous views have been twisted into unsustainable extremes, liberalism’s pallor darkening under the billowing overreach of new management. Every day this mutant form of liberalism in American politics makes me wary. Beyond liberalism’s centuries-old sensibility towards liberty and justice — the impetus behind the unification of 13 English colonies into the nucleus of the United States — what can I expect in this new era of liberalism?

Liberalism continues to boast tolerance and equality but lacks the sincerity of the rebellious American colonies of 1775. There’s nothing pure about today’s liberalism. I would no more put on the mantle of today’s liberalism than I would a mustard-stained, button-down shirt. When I was younger, I saw things differently, was in opposition to authority. Rebellion seemed natural. Swollen with liberalism’s liberty-and-justice-for-all deportment, I registered Liberal with the Board of Elections. But todays liberalism has moved into the realm of socialism, communism — collectivism — political theories that put restrictions on the very freedoms that drew me to liberalism in the first place. Someone needs to tell these people that liberalism and collectivism are contradictory attitudes.

If I were to ask a handful of liberal-minded millennials to explain their political philosophy, I bet I’d get a handful of interesting but demonstrably different answers. Had I not checked the dictionary, had I relied instead solely on empirical evidence — radio and TV — I would have a demonstrably different answer too.

Liberalism alone has never been a clear-cut path to certainty. And that’s because liberalism, by nature, is an incomplete “ism.” Liberalism is like a story with a marvelous beginning but no middle or ending. Imagine living in a new home with no furniture, no curtains, or having a brand spanking new car where there are no roads. That’s liberalism without the amenities of other philosophies, other isms. Liberalism, as it pertains to the founding of America, was a prerequisite to greater things, a prior condition, without which, there would be no government of-or-by the people. Liberalism, then, was a conscience state of mind, a prevailing attitude throughout our founding. It was on the wings of liberalism that liberty was carried to its official acceptance, the signing of the United States Constitution.

We might compare liberalism to kindergarten. In kindergarten, we establish an understanding early on; we learn sharing and caring, fair play to the exclusion of no one. Kindergarten sets the mood for greater learning; Liberalism sets the mood essential to our culture. But this oftentimes palpable compassion that we have for others needs to be tempered with discretion. Liberalism is the foundation that free societies are built upon; it’s the mood in the boardroom where weighty decisions are made. Liberalism is the agent of change but is not the substance of change.

Liberalism, as a doctrine of free will, is not exclusive to itself. Liberalism is not in sole possession of a philosophy that promotes the goodness of humanity and the autonomy of the individual. Liberalism does not own “Love thy neighbor.” Liberty and justice are intrinsic to the American institution no matter what your political philosophy, it’s fundamental to nature, ingrained into our laws. Liberalism has been — and should continue to be — at the heart of our thinking. But liberalism, because it’s a heartfelt ism, falls prey to emotionalism, emotionalism the enemy of clear-minded reasoning — and reason should never be subservient to emotion. It was this proportionate melding of compassion, wisdom and courage that elevated us above the servitude that bound people to the soil for centuries.

The first liberal is said to be the Devil. It is written that, in the Garden of Eden, while in the guise of a serpent, the Devil whispered into the ear of Woman. It was the material world’s opening volley against God, and Man’s original sin. The Devil’s goal, of course, was to separate Man from Authority, liberalism in its most abstract form, and liberalism’s dirty little secret.

