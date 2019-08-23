Victor High School junior Trenton Sherman recently returned from the Amateur National Motocross Championship with a third-place finish.

Sherman qualified for the national championship with wins and top finishes at the area qualifiers and regional championship. Down to the top 41 racers from the U.S. and internationally, he was able to bring the podium finish back to New York.

Sherman trains at Palmyra Racing Association. It was there that a training accident tore his ACL three weeks before the national championship. Sherman credited his physical therapists and doctors, modern knee braces and taping techniques, and his determination for his ability to compete for the championship. He will have surgery to repair his ACL soon, so he can start training again in the spring.

Sherman rides for the MB60 Action Sports team, which sent three racers to the national championship this year.

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is the world’s largest amateur motocross racing program. The national qualifying program consists of 54 area qualifiers and 13 regional championships at motocross facilities across the country.

The qualifying system ends in the national final, hosted annually since 1982 at the home of country music singer Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Nearly 22,000 racers attempt to qualify in 35 classes for the 1,446 positions at nationals.