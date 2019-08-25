Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Abigail Wille, of Bloomfield; Mitchell Johnson, of Canandaigua; Rachel Marciano and Alainna Schmidt, of Farmington; and Sarah Blejwas, of Macedon, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graduations

Grace Herlehy and Kylie Loforte, of Canandaigua; Erika Aguilera and Marissa Pangrazio, of Geneva; and Nathan Samoriski, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 from SUNY Oneonta.