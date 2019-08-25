The village of Naples will hold a public hearing Monday, Aug. 26, to discuss the future of 102 N. Main St.

The village of Naples will hold a public hearing Monday, Aug. 26, to discuss the future of 102 N. Main St. The three-unit apartment building that housed two businesses was destroyed by fire in August. Plans to demolish the building are underway while village officials are pursuing avenues to fund redevelopment at the site.

The Village Board invites public comment on applying for funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The public hearing will provide information about the CDBG program and allow for citizen input. The public hearing will take place at Village Hall, 106 S. Main St., at 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Megan Bay, village clerk/treasurer at 585-374-2435. Written comments may also be submitted to Mayor Brian Schenk, PO Box 386, Naples, NY 14512 until September 6, 2019.