VICTOR — The building that held the Eastview Mall branch of Sears should soon have a new tenant: Dick's Sporting Goods.

Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren says that the company is planning to take over the space, and has already gained all of their site plan approvals. They have not yet received any building permits, he says.

The company plans to also add a rock climbing wall and an outdoor play area where customers could try out new equipment, according to Marren.

The Sears that had been on that site closed in November as part of a wave of closings across the country by the company. The last Sears in the Rochester area, located in Henrietta, has also since closed.