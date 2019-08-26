A trolley car that once operated between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, was a feature inside the Spaghetti Warehouse on Central Avenue in Rochester. The car now lives inside the New York Museum of Transportation, where it’s celebrating its centennial this year.

Visitors to the West Henrietta museum will be treated to a slice of birthday cake at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 in honor of the occasion.

Trolley Car 409 served in luxury nonstop service on the Northern Texas Traction Co. from 1919 to 1934. The car was saved after the line was abandoned and, in later years, purchased and restored by the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant chain.

The company decorated restaurants with vintage signs, furniture and artifacts, and a trolley car body took a prominent place in each location.

When the Rochester restaurant closed, the local owner of the building donated the car to the museum so it could be preserved and one day operated again.

The car’s mahogany paneling, stained glass upper windows and decorative wall sconces are a reminder of the glory days of interurban trolley transportation before the Great Depression and the popularity of automobile travel.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Trolley rides operate throughout the day and are included admission — $8 for adults, $7 for ages 65 and older, $6 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger. The museum is located at 6393 E. River Road.