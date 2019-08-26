ROCHESTER — Investigators say last week’s house explosion on Illinois Street in Rochester was intentionally by the man who lived there.

Firefighters say Randal Jackson intentionally caused the explosion at 64 Illinois St. on Wednesday. Jackson's sister said he had begun to distance himself from her over the last year.

The Rochester Fire Department and RG&E found the gas meter’s pressure regulator had been removed, causing gas to flow into the home. The gas vent piping had also been tampered with as the inside piping fitting area had been stuffed with paper towels.

The missing dog, Dakota, was found Friday afternoon tied up behind the detached garage. Investigators say Jackson placed Dakota in a protective area behind the garage before the explosion. The dog was turned over to a friend of Jackson's.

The house was sold at an auction exactly one week before it blew up, and News 10NBC tracked down the family that put thousands of dollars down to get it.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine Jackson's cause of death.