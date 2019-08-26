Penfield’s annual Tastin’ the Blues will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Penfield Amphitheater and Kiwanis Stage, 3100 Atlantic Ave.

The free event will include chili judging, beer sampling and blues music.

Anyone who has a favorite chili recipe is invited to enter the chili contest. Chili entries will be judged by a panel. Prize packages will be awarded to the top three winners, and the first place package will include a $100 cash prize. Registration forms and rules for the chili contest can be found by visiting penfieldrec.org.

The second annual Dog’s Day Out will be held in conjunction with Tastin’ the Blues, participants are encouraged to bring their dogs.

Call (585) 340-8655 for more information.