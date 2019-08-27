Ontario County investigators and the county SWAT team executed a search warrant at a man's home following a months-long drug investigation

A Clifton Springs man faces drug charges after a months-long investigation culminated in investigators and a SWAT team executing a search warrant at his residence Tuesday.

James J. Murray, 29, of 200 Spring Run, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Tuesday by Ontario County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigations Unit. According to the Sheriff's Office, the arrest is the result of an investigation into narcotics sales in Ontario County, allegedly by Murray, over the past several months.

Officers located marijuana, concentrated cannabis, heroin, drug paraphernalia and an unloaded handgun at the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The charge, a Class B felony, is in connection with possessing the heroin. Additional charges are pending and will be presented to the grand jury, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Murray was arraigned and sent to Ontario County Jail, with bail set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 property bond.

The Geneva and Canandaigua police department drug enforcement units assisted in the investigation.