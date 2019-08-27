A barn was gutted by fire in Yates County Monday night. Just the frame of the barn is left standing. The fire happened on Italy Valley Road in the Town of Italy around 11:30 p.m.

A barn was gutted by fire in Yates County Monday night. Just the frame of the barn is left standing.

The fire happened on Italy Valley Road in the Town of Italy around 11:30 p.m.

Several calls came in about explosions being heard.

The Naples Fire Chief believes it may have been the sound of tires or gas canisters exploding inside.

Fire crews had to use water from a nearby pond to put out the flames and are working to find out what caused the fire.

Nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.