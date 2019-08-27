The 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will open on Sept. 10 in 20-plus venues across downtown Rochester. The 12-day event runs through Sept. 21.

Garth Fagan Dance will present eight performances throughout the festival at its Studio Theatre, 50 Chestnut St. Performances will be narrated by Bessie Award-winner Natalie Rogers-Cropper with commentary by Fagan. Matinee events include a performance by the Garth Fagan Dance Student Ensemble.

Japanese magician TanBA will make his first East Coast appearance as part of an international cast of performers debuting in this year’s “Cirque du Fringe: D’illusion” on Sept. 10-15 and 20-21 in the Spiegeltent at One Fringe Place. Additional performers include Ashley Ball, Tanya Gagne and Sayde Osterloh, Alexander Morgan, Matt Morgan and Heidi Brucker Morgan, Ermiyas Muluken, AJ Silver, and Justin Weber. Tickets start at $35.

Matt Morgan and Heidi Brucker Morgan also will present a new “Shotspeare” to the Spiegeltent at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 17-21. This year’s play is “Macbeth.” Tickets start at $25.

Chris Fair will bring “The Laser Comedy Show” to the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., at 8 p.m. on Sept. 11-12 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. This live-drawn cartoon puppet show incorporates audience suggestions into an improvised story on a light-reactive screen. Tickets cost $16.

The Eastman School Music will present the following shows at Fringe: “Songs by David Temperley” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Java’s Cafe, 16 Gibbs St.; “Yes: ‘Fragile’ and More” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13, “NEXUS and Friends” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14, “Gospel Sunday” at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15, Dave Rivello Ensemble at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 and “The Memory Palace Live” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 21 in Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs St.; “Celebrating the Life of Paul J. Burgett through Music” at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, “Elision” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 and “Within the Quota” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Hatch Recital Hall, 433 E. Main St.; “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” on Sept. 14-16 at the Lyric; and “The Fragile Corridor” on Sept. 19-21 at the Strasenburgh Planetarium, 657 East Ave.

Impact Theatre & the In Your Face Players will present “A Fork in the Road” from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Lyric. In the tradition of “The Twilight Zone” and “The Outer Limits,” a grieving couple visiting their son will come upon strange occurrences and characters that direct them to their final destination. This supernatural dramedy is free, and open to ages 13 and older.

Laurie MacFarlane and Ruben Ornelas from Commotion Dance Theater will present “Ghost Range,” “Dichos/o” and “Cuando Salga Sol” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave. These works combine movement, music and text to create dance theater. Tickets cost $10.

Also at the MuCCC, the Penfield Players will perform Beth Henley’s “Impossible Marriage” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. Christopher Woods Marlin directs this Southern gothic comedy in which Pandora Kingsley is set to wed to Edvard Lunt, an artist twice her age, in a ceremony outside of Savannah, Georgia. Her family and friends, however, are conspiring to end the marriage before it begins.

Unleashed! Improv will present “Other People’s Shows” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the School of the Arts, 45 Prince St. This Rochester long-form improv troupe will draw inspiration from shows in the Fringe guide, each one selected by the audience and performed on the spot. Tickets cost $12.

World-traveling storyteller Martin Dockery will perform his one-man show, “Delirium,” on Sept. 18-21 at SOTA. Inspired by his grandfather’s book on monarch butterfly migration, Dockery travels to Mexico and seeks meaning and significance in an otherwise indifferent universe. Tickets cost $15.

Tim Motley is traveling from Australia to present “Crazy for Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 21, 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, and 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd. In this comedy magic show, five characters embody magical effects in the story.

The ROCcity Ringers will present its third Fringe concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Lyric. Handbell ringers from local churches will perform traditional compositions, as well as arrangements from artists such as ABBA, Coldplay and Led Zeppelin. Tickets cost $10.

In “Jonathan Burns is (Extra) Ordinary,” the comic will use everyday items like suitcases, trash bags, whipped cream, toilet seats, underwear and bananas to create a childlike world where imagination and innovation meets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 at SOTA. Shows are recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets start at $15.

Remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour before curtain. Visit rochesterfringe.com for information.