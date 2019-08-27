Rochester Cyclocross, an off-road bicycle race at the highest level of international cycling, started in 2008. It will return to Rochester’s Genesee Valley Park on Sept. 7-8.

The event features men’s and women’s professional cycling, amateur cycling, beer from Rohrbach’s Brewery and local food trucks. This is the only Class 1 cyclocross event in the state.

Male and female racers will compete in the sport that combines road cycling and mountain biking. Riders race around an off-road circuit on bikes similar to road bikes. Circuits are typically 1-1/2 to 2 miles and feature obstacles that force riders to dismount their bicycles.

Admission is free for spectators. Children’s activities include a mini race course. Two professional race announcers will provide commentary.

Limited free parking is available within the park; $10 parking is available in the University of Rochester lots off Kendrick Road.

Visit rochestercyclocross.com for information.