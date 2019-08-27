Rochester student earns FASNY scholarship

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York awarded the 2019 Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Adam Lawrence, of Rochester.

Lawrence, a four-year member of the Barnard Fire Department Explorer Post, received a certificate and $1,500 scholarship for his volunteer service in the community. He plans to study fire protection technology at Monroe Community College this fall.

Scholarships are awarded based on volunteer service, demonstration of good character and a written essay. Lawrence is one of 26 students selected for this scholarship.

Child Care Council promotes Greece resident

Child Care Council Inc. recently promoted Augie Espenmiller, of Greece to director of family and school-age child care inspection services. In this role, he supervises a team of four inspectors that oversee approximately 450 registered child care providers in Monroe, Livingston and Wayne counties.

Espenmiller joined the council in 2016 as a family and school-age child care inspector, assisting providers with ensuring the overall health and safety of the children and their care, as well as state regulatory compliance.

His previous work experience includes roles at Bay View Summer Camp, Scribner Road Elementary School and Plank Road North Elementary School. Espenmiller received his bachelor’s degree from the College at Brockport.