It was International Farmall Day at the former Army depot in Romulus

ROMULUS — It was white deer and red tractors — nearly 50 tractors, and mostly all Farmall ones — at the former Seneca Army Depot last Saturday.

Organizer Gary Hunt pulled together the event that revved up in the parking lot of the Seneca White Deer park in Romulus. The army of shiny red International Harvesters, many of which sported American flags, drew a crowd. Earl Martin, who owns a portion of the former Seneca Army Depot, provided tractor wagons for folks to ride in for a tour of the park.

Some 3,000 acres of the former Army depot is a wildlife sanctuary and historic site open to the public for tours. The park is home to the world’s largest herd of white, white-tailed deer.

“Talk about your specialty tour,” remarked Dennis Money, president of the nonprofit Seneca White Deer Inc. that supports the park.

Saturday’s event welcomed the IH Farmall Tractor Club from Hall, Ontario County, that arrived with the tractors. Thanks to the wagons, loads of people could tour the park to experience the “ghost deer” and other wildlife within a massive fenced-in area that was once the U.S. Army’s main East Coast munitions storage facility.

Money said that each year the IH Farmall Tractor Club does a campout and ride. “This year, they drove down from their camp site in Geneva, displayed their tractors outside the Visitors Center, and took the tour on tractor drawn wagons,” Money said. “It was a fun day for all.”

For more on tours and the park, visit: https://www.senecawhitedeer.org/