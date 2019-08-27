Rochester Institute of Technology researchers have helped develop a new technique for quantifying entanglement that has major implications for developing the next generation of technology in computing, simulation, secure communication and other fields.

The researchers outlined their new method for measuring entanglement in a recent Nature Communications article.

When two quantum particles — such as photons, electrons or atoms — become entangled, they have special correlations that show up in their measurements even when the particles are separated by an enormous distance. This unique property, which can only be explained through quantum mechanics, is at the heart of many of the technologies as part of the National Quantum Initiative.

As quantum technologies become more complex, users will need a way to calculate how much quantum entanglement exists within a given system. For the system in this study — involving spatially entangled photon pairs — the new technique needed a million-times fewer measurements than previous methods. The technique is based on information theory, the measurement technique has the added benefit of never overestimating how much entanglement is in a system.