Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business has announced a partnership with Jewish Senior Life to identify innovations to improve the lives of aging people. Serving people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds, Jewish Senior Life is a Continuing Care Retirement Community that offers all levels of care from independent living to skilled nursing care, along with various programs and services.

Projects developed from the partnership include a summer data analysis capstone project for RIT students that will wrap up in the next few weeks, an innovation competition for RIT students that will launch this fall, and a research experience for students that will examine app interfaces for memory-impaired individuals.

Although RIT students already have a history of working with Jewish Senior Life, administrators are optimistic that this collaboration will result in new outcomes.

Contact Vienna McGrain at (585) 475-4952 or Vienna.Carvalho@rit.edu, Jane Knickerbocker at (585) 784-6366 or jknickerbocker@jewishseniorlife.org for more information.