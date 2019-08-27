A 17-year-old was arraigned this morning for allegedly stealing an unmarked RPD car. The accused teen is a public figure in the City of Rochester. Messenger Post Media is reporting the high-profile story but is not releasing his name at this time- due to his age.

According to police, the 17-year-old and his 13-year-old companion stole the car early Monday morning.

Officers did not say where it was stolen, but several witnesses saw the teens driving erratically through the northeast part of the city. Prosecutors say that he and another teen in the vehicle got into a confrontation with someone at a gas station on Portland Avenue and threatened someone with a BB gun.

He was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, menacing, and falsely reporting an incident. The other teen is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was released without bail and is due back in court Sept. 10.