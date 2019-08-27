The Arc of Wayne will hold “Toasting Possibilities,” a craft beverage tasting event, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Ontario Country Club, 2101 Country Club Lane.

2019 marks the nonprofit’s 55th year of advocating for and supporting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Arc of Wayne Foundation.

“The origin of this event was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our charter. It was so well received that we adopted it as an annual fundraising event,” said David Johnson, director of the Foundation. “Now in our sixth year, we continue to be grateful for the support and generosity of our vendors, sponsors and guests.”

Nine local wine, beer, cider and spirits vendors will provide samples to attendees. Other activities include a comfort buffet, silent auction, bottle raffles and live music.

Tickets cost $35. Visit arcwayne.org for information.