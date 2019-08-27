The Rochester Croquet Club recently held its sixth annual U.S. Croquet Association-sanctioned invitational tournament at Grace & Truth SportsPark in Hilton.

Competitors of all levels came from across the country to participate in singles and doubles American six-wicket play. Sixteen players contended for positions in three flights of play based on handicap rankings within the national organization based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Arthur Olsen, of Virginia, placed first in championship flight singles play with Leo Leither, of Ohio, taking second.

First place in first flight singles went to Anne Licursi, of Long Island, narrowly defeating Judy Dahlstrom, of Wisconsin, who took second place in finals play.

In second flight singles, John Webb, of South Carolina, claimed first place with local player Peter Bowers, of Hilton, taking second place honors.

In the doubles competition, Richard Curtis, of Rochester, and Sheila McLeod, of Greece, finished in first place with Linda Pike, of North Carolina, taking second with her partner, Olsen.

The Rochester Croquet Club, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton, is a ministry of First Bible Baptist Church. Email roccroquet@gmail.com for information.