The Wayne County Council for the Arts in Newark will present regional art shows of all media, an oil painting workshop, Family Art Day, and watercolor and composition classes this fall.

Starting Sept. 5, an exhibit will explore the theme “Earth, Wind and Fire.” Local artists are challenged to let their imagination run free to showcase their version of the elements, what they can do and/or what that represents. The regional art show runs through Oct. 12.

“Oil Painting with Rags: No Brushes Allowed” will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 7. Led by Elaine Liberio, novice painters will learn about the materials involved in oil painting and to paint without fear of making a mistake. Experienced artists will learn to loosen up and get a fresh perspective on their painting. All will create a piece of art to take home.

Registration and supply fees apply. Call or text (315) 945-2374, or email liberioart@rochester.rr.com for information.

Liberio also will lead “Watercolors 3: Beyond the Basics” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 10. This class is designed for those who moved on from the beginner stage of watercolor painting. Registration is required.

Participants will use stamps and stencils to create holiday cards and decorated holiday masks during Family Art Day from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21. Led by Dianne Murphy Eagle, this new series is open to 20 people. Registration is required.

Kaylinda Schuhart will lead “Pastels: Composition” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 6-Nov. 3. Working from photographs, students will learn how to sketch their floral design before going on to pastel painting. Each session will include a demonstration and one-on-one instruction. Registration is required. Call (585) 747-5259 or email artistkaylinda@gmail.com for information.

The second annual regional fiber arts show will open on Oct. 17. Wayne Arts is accepting 2D or 3D work and heirloom pieces from members and the public. These items can include quilts, weaving, floor and wall art, felting, vessels and baskets, sculptures, tapestries, needlework, handmade paper, and wearable items. The show runs until Nov. 23. Entry fees start at $20.

Visit wayne-arts.com for information.