Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes recently launched the Geneva Resiliency Center, which will impact social, economic and physical conditions in the community where people live, work, play, learn, worship and grow by using a model of trauma-informed care principles impacting a wide range of health, functioning and quality-of-life outcomes.

The idea is to support the work of organizations in the Geneva community to change the landscape of opportunities for individuals, children, families and communities.

FCSFL first proposed the center in the Geneva downtown revitalization initiatives in 2017. The proposal did not receive funding; however, the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System Transformation Fund awarded a grant to make GRC a reality. Work is underway to develop a plan that identifies area resources focused on shared goals of overall community health and wellness.

Future components include trauma-informed care training for service providers, a food pantry using local farmers and resources, a job and housing board, collaborations with Geneva students and volunteers, a website with a community calendar and local news, and networking opportunities.

The center will be a community initiative that integrates private and nonprofit sector partners working together through a trauma-informed lens to bring awareness, support services, advocacy, training and jobs in a collaborative way.

Those interested in helping drive this initiative can visit fcsfl.org or reach out to Chelsea Snyder at csnyder@fcsfl.org or 315-789-2613, ext. 2152.