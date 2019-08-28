Thousands will converge on the village of Victor for the 43rd annual Hang Around Victor Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in Mead Square Park, 39 W. Main St.

This event will feature local artisans, kids activities, food and live music. Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131st District, will open the festivities.

Over 120 craft and community vendors are set to attend. iHeartRadio will broadcast from the festival, including performances by the Happy Pirates and Everhart.

Free parking is available near Village Hall and Town Hall.